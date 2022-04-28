VFW Post 696 in Owensboro gains tax-exempt status

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at VFW Post 696 in Owensboro say they have lobbied for several years to become tax-exempt, and now their hard work has finally paid off.

On Tuesday night, post leaders found out they have gained tax-exempt status. They say their tax bills had been rapidly increasing for years now, which threatened their ability to keep their riverfront building.

Post Commander Bruce Bolling says this announcement will help keep the post right where it is.

“We don’t have to worry any longer,” Bolling said. “We’re in a situation that we can now handle with the taxes being raised like they were. It was going to get to a point where we wouldn’t be able to continue with it.”

Bolling said the effort was spearheaded by Chuck Kucera, the post’s adjutant. He passed away a few weeks before the announcement was made. Bolling says this day would not have been possible without Kucera’s tireless work.

