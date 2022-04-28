UE baseball to retire jersey of former All-American Jamey Carroll

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A legend on the diamond will be honored this weekend at the University of Evansville.

On Saturday, UE will retire the jersey of former Purple Aces’ baseball All-American Jamey Carroll.

He graduated from Castle High School in 1992, before playing four years with the Purple Aces.

After graduating from UE in 1996, Carroll embarked on a 12-year MLB career.

In December, Carroll was announced as part of the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 2022 Hall of Fame class.

His jersey retirement ceremony is set to be held at Charles Braun Stadium prior to the Purple Aces’ game against Bradley on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 1:40 p.m.

