UE baseball to retire jersey of former All-American Jamey Carroll
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A legend on the diamond will be honored this weekend at the University of Evansville.

On Saturday, UE will retire the jersey of former Purple Aces’ baseball All-American Jamey Carroll.

He graduated from Castle High School in 1992, before playing four years with the Purple Aces.

After graduating from UE in 1996, Carroll embarked on a 12-year MLB career.

In December, Carroll was announced as part of the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 2022 Hall of Fame class.

[PREVIOUS: Ex-Castle, UE baseball star Jamey Carroll voted into Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame]

His jersey retirement ceremony is set to be held at Charles Braun Stadium prior to the Purple Aces’ game against Bradley on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 1:40 p.m.

