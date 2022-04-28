Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 4/28
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT
(WFIE) - An infant death investigation is underway in Warrick County. Authorities say an autopsy showed the child had no food in his stomach.

This morning, President Biden is set to deliver remarks on the war in Ukraine. He’s expected to press Congress for additional funds to assist Ukraine.

You’ve got another chance to share opinions on the Mid-States Corridor that could be coming to southern Indiana. that’s happening in Jasper tonight.

Southwest Indiana is working on broadband infrastructure expansion projects. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced funding to bridge the gap in some rural areas.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

