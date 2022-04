VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane.

That’s near the Shoe Carnival Distribution Center.

Deputies say there is a crash with injuries.

It happened after 3 p.m. Thursday.

We are working to get more information, but drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Vanderburgh: Traffic Alert



SR57 at Ruston Lane is closed due to a personal injury crash. The highway will be closed for an extended period of time. @VandSheriff and ISP are on scene. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) April 28, 2022

