Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Pritzker signs 4 laws to tackle shortage of teachers, aides

(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois’ governor has signed four pieces of legislation into law aimed at easing a shortage of teachers and classroom aides in public schools.

The new laws lower the fee to reinstate a lapsed teaching certificate, allow student teaching by college seniors, lower the minimum age for classroom aides and extend the number of days in a row a short-term substitute can fill in for one teacher.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bills Wednesday during a ceremony at Springfield High School, just two blocks from the Capitol.

The Illinois State Board of Education estimates that there will be about 4,120 openings in public schools this fall.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Police looking for Wolf hybrids in Morganfield
2 wolf hybrids caught in Morganfield, police still looking for 1
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
EPD seizes 2 stolen cars after incident on South Barker Ave.

Latest News

WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
Part of S. Eickhoff closed Thursday
Economic announcement happening in Henderson Thursday
Mid-States Corridor Committee chooses ‘Alternative P’ route
Public hearing on Mid-States Corridor set for Thursday
Millions announced for broadband expansion across Indiana.
Millions announced for broadband expansion across Indiana