Pritzker signs 4 laws to tackle shortage of teachers, aides

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois’ governor has signed four pieces of legislation into law aimed at easing a shortage of teachers and classroom aides in public schools.

The new laws lower the fee to reinstate a lapsed teaching certificate, allow student teaching by college seniors, lower the minimum age for classroom aides and extend the number of days in a row a short-term substitute can fill in for one teacher.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bills Wednesday during a ceremony at Springfield High School, just two blocks from the Capitol.

The Illinois State Board of Education estimates that there will be about 4,120 openings in public schools this fall.

