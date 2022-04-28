Police trying to identify driver from hit & run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are trying to identify a van from a hit and run.

EPD says they also want to identify the woman driving the van.

They say it was involved in a hit and run in the Deaconess Clinic parking Garage on Locust Street.

They say it happened back on April 13.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

