Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police trying to identify driver from hit & run in Evansville

Evansville police looking for van in connection to a hit and run.
Evansville police looking for van in connection to a hit and run.(Evansville Police Department Facebook page)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are trying to identify a van from a hit and run.

EPD says they also want to identify the woman driving the van.

They say it was involved in a hit and run in the Deaconess Clinic parking Garage on Locust Street.

They say it happened back on April 13.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Police looking for Wolf hybrids in Morganfield
2 wolf hybrids caught in Morganfield, police still looking for 1
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
EPD seizes 2 stolen cars after incident on South Barker Ave.

Latest News

Authorities called to wreck near Spencer-Perry Co. line
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
Part of S. Eickhoff closed Thursday
Pritzker signs 4 laws to tackle shortage of teachers, aides
Economic announcement happening in Henderson Thursday