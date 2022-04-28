Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Driver arrested with BAC more than 3.5x legal limit

Tammy Stafford
Tammy Stafford(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a driver ended up in a ditch Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near Elk Cemetery at Halson Avenue and 2nd North Street.

Police say the driver was listening to loud music, and wasn’t wearing any pants.

They say they could smell alcohol, and the driver, Tammy Stafford, was struggling to stay awake.

Police say her speech was slurred, and she didn’t realize she had driven into a ditch.

They say Stafford admitted to drinking, and could not complete field sobriety tests.

During a search of her car, officers say they found three empty vodka bottles.

They say after she was taken to jail, Stafford’s blood alcohol level test. .302.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Police looking for Wolf hybrids in Morganfield
2 wolf hybrids caught in Morganfield, police still looking for 1
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
EPD seizes 2 stolen cars after incident on South Barker Ave.

Latest News

Dreamcycles
Non-profit gets $30K grant for bicycles, taking applications now
Tony Floyd.
ISP: Man arrested in Gibson Co. for driving under the influence with child in car
Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
ISP: Spencer Co. deputy involved in crash, 1 other person killed
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu detected nearby, officials say