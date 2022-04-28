Police: Driver arrested with BAC more than 3.5x legal limit

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a driver ended up in a ditch Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near Elk Cemetery at Halson Avenue and 2nd North Street.

Police say the driver was listening to loud music, and wasn’t wearing any pants.

They say they could smell alcohol, and the driver, Tammy Stafford, was struggling to stay awake.

Police say her speech was slurred, and she didn’t realize she had driven into a ditch.

They say Stafford admitted to drinking, and could not complete field sobriety tests.

During a search of her car, officers say they found three empty vodka bottles.

They say after she was taken to jail, Stafford’s blood alcohol level test. .302.

