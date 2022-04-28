Partly Sunny, Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny with a few more clouds around during the afternoon. Seasonable high temps in the lower 70s behind southeasterly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Slightly cooler with high temps near 70-degrees. Friday night, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. There is a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms during the afternoon under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. Saturday night, showers, and thunderstorms likely...severe storms possible with low temps near 60-degrees.

