VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - South Eickhoff will be closed between Hogue Road and Middle Mt. Vernon Road Thursday.

Crews will be out making some repairs.

The road closure will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

