Non-profit gets $30K grant for bicycles, taking applications now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Isaiah 1:17 Project is seeking applications for its Dream Cycles program.

This year, Toyota Indiana is giving them a $30,000 grant to buy 150 bicycles, 4 adapta-bikes for children with special abilities, and safety equipment.

This May, Toyota Indiana will hold a virtual bike build, where volunteers assemble 100 bicycles.

Children will be invited to a virtual presentation on May 26 and attend a live event to pick up their bicycles on May 22.

Bicycles will be available for children in Daviess, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Knox, Pike, Posey, Gibson and Spencer counties, ages 18 months to 17 and are available to children currently placed with fostering families.

This also includes children placed outside their homes in kinship care, or children in home who are working with CASA, DCS, or other protective or advocacy agencies related to foster care.

All applications must be submitted electronically no later than May 16 at 4pm.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project was founded in 2017. They provide Bags of Hope for children as they enter foster care.

Each bag contains age appropriate items such as pajamas, socks, underwear/diapers, toiletries, snacks, water or baby formula for babies and comfort items to help both the foster parent and child during the initial transition.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.