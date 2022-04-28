Birthday Club
No injuries reported following wreck on Hwy 41 and Washington Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Washington Avenue on Wednesday night.

Officials say the call originally came in around 9:05 p.m.

According to the Evansville Police Department, one car ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

EPD officials say a woman driving one of the vehicles was taken to a confinement center under suspicion of being drunk.

