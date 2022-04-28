Millions announced for broadband expansion across Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, Governor Eric Holcomb announced $189 million for 154 broadband infrastructure expansion projects.

Those projects span across the state from the third round of the “Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.”

Officials say this third round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties across the state.

We spoke with Elizabeth James, State Government Affairs with Charter Spectrum, and talked about what the impacts could look like in our area.

James tells us Charter Spectrum won 26 state grants out of 28 applied for, and five of them are in the Tri-State area, including Warrick, Posey, Gibson, Spencer and Pike.

Charter also received $59 million on the federal level. Officials say those combined awards can be game-changers for parts of those counties.

While they still have to formally accept the awards and are in the process of vetting and going through the logistics with the state, officials say this will start to bridge the gap between the people that are the most difficult to reach in our rural areas.

“Rural broadband is even more important, I would say because those are the folks who are historically the hardest to reach,” said James. “So, Charter has participated in the state’s program because it really seeks to get at those folks who are the hardest to reach because they are the ruralist. There’s a reason why they haven’t been historically served.”

James says both the state and federal awards that were granted, were awarded on providing fiber to the affected areas.

So all of the infrastructures will be entirely fiber, which leaders say is a very exciting part of all this.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.