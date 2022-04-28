Birthday Club
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu detected nearby, officials say

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Mesker Park Zoo say they have moved all of their birds indoors after bird flu was detected nearby.

They say the H5N1 Avian Flu was found within uncomfortable proximity to the zoo three days ago.

Officials say after discussing the situation they made the decision to protect their birds.

Leaders moved their birds, including raptors, penguins, cranes, ostriches and emus to inside locations to protect them from the disease.

They say Budgies will not open until the threat has passed.

According to a post made on the zoo’s Facebook page, their free-flight aviary portion of Amazonia will also be closed to protect the birds.

However, they do say the jaguar and aquarium areas will still be accessible from the lower doors of Amazonia.

Officials say those birds will be indoors for a minimum of four weeks.

Zoo staff is also being asked to take additional measures to protect the birds.

Officials say you can help prevent the spread of bird flu by bringing your personal bird feeders inside.

You can check out our Penguin Cam here.

The exhibit is empty, but we are working to get an inside shot of the penguins and will be linked to this page once available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

