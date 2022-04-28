Lilly King qualifies for World Championships, secures No. 1 world ranking

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFIE) - Five-time Olympic medalist Lilly King qualified for the World Championships with a first-place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials on Wednesday night.

The Evansville native defeated NCAA champion Kate Douglass and Olympic bronze medalist Annie Lazor.

King finished with a time of 2:21.19, which earns her the No. 1 ranking in the world.

In June, she and Douglass will represent Team USA at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

