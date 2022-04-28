Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Lilly King qualifies for World Championships, secures No. 1 world ranking

Five-time Olympic medalist Lilly King qualified for the World Championships with a first-place...
Five-time Olympic medalist Lilly King qualified for the World Championships with a first-place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials on Wednesday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFIE) - Five-time Olympic medalist Lilly King qualified for the World Championships with a first-place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials on Wednesday night.

The Evansville native defeated NCAA champion Kate Douglass and Olympic bronze medalist Annie Lazor.

King finished with a time of 2:21.19, which earns her the No. 1 ranking in the world.

In June, she and Douglass will represent Team USA at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Damontrae Bellamy.
Affidavit: Man arrested after large amount of drugs, guns, money found in home
Police looking for Wolf hybrids in Morganfield
2 wolf hybrids caught in Morganfield, police still looking for 1
Investigation underway into ‘receipt irregularities’ at Burdette Park
Cell phone data from Owensboro visitors used to help with tourism promotion
Cell phone data from Owensboro visitors used to help with tourism promotion