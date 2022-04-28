Birthday Club
ISP participating in National DEA Drug Take Back Day in Jasper

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be hosting the "Prescription Drug Take Back" initiative in Jasper on Saturday.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be hosting the “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative in Jasper on Saturday.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be hosting the “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative in Jasper on Saturday.

The “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken.

Indiana State Police in Jasper is located at 2209 Newton Street.

ISP Jasper will be accepting unused or expired prescription medication on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

