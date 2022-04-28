ISP: Man arrested in Gibson Co. for driving under the influence with child in car

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Indianapolis man was arrested in Gibson County Wednesday when troopers say he was intoxicated while driving his five-year-old daughter.

Troopers say they pulled over 36-year-old Tony Floyd just before 7 p.m. for speeding.

They tell us the girl was unrestrained in the back seat.

Troopers say they could smell marijuana and alcohol when talking to Floyd.

According to authorities, Floyd failed sobriety tests and was arrested.

Officials tell us the child was released to her mother.

