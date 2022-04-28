Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

ISP: Man arrested in Gibson Co. for driving under the influence with child in car

Tony Floyd.
Tony Floyd.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Indianapolis man was arrested in Gibson County Wednesday when troopers say he was intoxicated while driving his five-year-old daughter.

Troopers say they pulled over 36-year-old Tony Floyd just before 7 p.m. for speeding.

They tell us the girl was unrestrained in the back seat.

Troopers say they could smell marijuana and alcohol when talking to Floyd.

According to authorities, Floyd failed sobriety tests and was arrested.

Officials tell us the child was released to her mother.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Police looking for Wolf hybrids in Morganfield
2 wolf hybrids caught in Morganfield, police still looking for 1
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
EPD seizes 2 stolen cars after incident on South Barker Ave.

Latest News

Dreamcycles
Non-profit gets $30K grant for bicycles, taking applications now
Tammy Stafford
Police: Driver arrested with BAC more than 3.5x legal limit
Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
ISP: Spencer Co. deputy involved in crash, 1 other person killed
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu detected nearby, officials say