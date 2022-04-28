Birthday Club
Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office moving to new Evansville location

Hoosier Lottery
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office in Evansville will be at a new location, starting Thursday.

The office will now be located at 6225 East Virginia Street, Suite A.

This is just west of North Burkhardt Road.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

The Prize Payment office in Evansville is open to the public for in-person redemption of prizes valued from $600 to $49,000.

