Groups attending public hearing for Mid-States Corridor project

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, a public hearing is set to be underway on the proposal for the Mid-States Corridor project on Thursday.

The hearing is being held at the Jasper Arts Center on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the corridor would start at State Route 66 near the Natcher Bridge at Rockport.

It will continue north through the Huntingburg and Jasper areas and extend to connect to Interstate 69.

Our reporter Mitchell Carter will have updates throughout the day on 14 News.

