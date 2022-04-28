Gov. Beshear discussing economy in Owensboro

Kentucky (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is in Owensboro Thursday to address the 2022 Collaboration Conference.

Earlier Thursday, he updated Kentuckians on economic development, tornado relief, COVID-19 and the Governor’s Derby Week Kick-off.

He also named the commonwealth’s military children as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Here is the information on those topics from a press release:

Gov. Beshear Highlights Continued Economic Growth Gov. Beshear highlighted five companies adding to Kentucky’s economic momentum, collectively investing $183.5 million and 903 jobs.

Columbia Brands USA LLC, a manufacturer of apparel and footwear products, will expand its presence in Henderson County with a $3.7 million investment in its existing distribution operation, creating 175 full-time jobs.

Summit Polymers Inc., a designer and manufacturer of automotive interior components, moved forward with plans to construct a $37.5 million manufacturing facility in Anderson County, creating 218 full-time jobs.

Whitehorse Freight LLC is planning to purchase a 25,000-square-foot facility in the Florence/Boone County area to increase its office space following a spike in business during the last year. With this new facility, Whitehorse is investing $5 million and plans to create 455 full-time jobs.

Showing further momentum in the state’s bourbon and spirits industry, Casey Jones Distillery will expand in Christian County with a $1.9 million investment that will create 15 full-time jobs for local residents.

Heaven Hill Distillery – the nation’s largest family-owned maker of distilled spirits – just announced plans to invest $135.4 million to build a new distillery in Bardstown, creating 40 jobs.

At today’s Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority meeting, companies considering new location or expansion projects in Kentucky were approved for performance-based state tax incentives on investments totaling over $380 million with potential to create more than 1,400 full-time jobs.

Gov. Beshear Announces Tornado Relief Funding for Hopkins County Today, Gov. Beshear announced that Hopkins County will receive $8.5 million in assistance from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund to help them recover from the December tornadoes that devastated the county and took the lives of Hopkins County residents.

Gov. Beshear recommended the funding, and the 2022 General Assembly supported the aid by passing Senate Bill 150, which the Governor signed April 15. Hopkins County is the first county to receive SAFE funds. Kentucky Emergency Management anticipates as many as 19 additional applications for SAFE funding will be filed in the coming weeks, and those will be carefully reviewed to ensure the funds are used to their maximum benefit. To learn more, see the full release.

“Our Western Kentucky communities are strong, but they need our help as they continue to recover and rebuild following the tornadoes that took so much from them last December,” Gov. Beshear said. “These funds will help Hopkins County cover services that are not eligible for FEMA support and will ease some of the financial strain they have endured as so many of their resources have been directed toward restoration.”

Hopkins County Judge/Executive Jack Whitfield said: “Thankfully through the efforts of the legislature, especially Sen. Robby Mills and Gov. Beshear, the SAFE Act was passed. This act will help provide funding for the county to continue to move forward in our rebuilding process. In a day when all too often politics gets in the way of getting work done, I am pleased that our state has come together to assist all of the counties that have seen so much devastation. Again, Gov. Beshear, Sen. Mills and the entire legislature, thank you and God bless.”

COVID-19 Community Level Low in All 120 Counties Gov. Beshear said that all 120 Kentucky counties remain green on the state’s COVID-19 community level map for the second week in a row, representing both low incidence rate of the virus and low numbers of hospitalizations for COVID-19.

All Kentucky counties have been green since April 22, 2022. The Governor reported some positive news that now 70% of Kentuckians 5 and older have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 77% of those who are 18 years old and up have been vaccinated.

Team Kentucky Derby Week Kick-off at the Capitol Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are inviting Kentuckians to the Team Kentucky Derby Week Kick-off that will take place Saturday, April 30, from noon to 5 p.m. EDT on the South Lawn of the Capitol – the area directly behind the Capitol building and in front of the Capitol Annex. To view a map of the location with event details, click here. To learn more, see the full release.

Team Kentucky All-Stars On Friday, the First Lady travelled to Fort Campbell to celebrate Month of the Military Child. She visited Fort Knox earlier this month.

“Together, she and children at Fort Campbell planted flowers, started a garden, held a dance recital, read books and talked about what these kids love most about Kentucky and serving alongside their soldiers,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am so proud of to have these families on Team Kentucky. They sacrifice so much for our state, country and world, and they deserve our full support, this month and every month.”

Because of their extraordinary service and resilience, Gov. Beshear named Kentucky’s military children this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

