Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Frontier League unveils new rebranded logo

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball has announced a brand refresh with new logos, new...
The Frontier League of Professional Baseball has announced a brand refresh with new logos, new website, and new stats provider as the league prepares for its 29th season.(Source: Evansville Otters)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUGET, Ill. (WFIE) - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball has announced a brand refresh with new logos, new website, and new stats provider as the league prepares for its 29th season and second season as Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball.

The new Frontier League logo, created by Brian Gundell Design, features patriotic symbolism representing both the Canadian (red) and United States (blue) markets.  The compass logo displays the navigation of new, unchartered territories, while the upward direction is indicative of the League’s always forward-looking approach.

As part of the brand refresh, the Frontier League is debuting a new website, www.frontierleague.com through PrestoSports and will shift their statistical platform to PrestoStats.

“As we enter our 29th season with new enhancements such as our streaming package with FloBaseball.TV and our player analytics program through Yakkertech and BaseballCloud, we wanted to update our overall brand,” commented deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler, who has been with the Frontier League since 1997.  “The new PrestoSports website and PrestoStats platform will allow a crisp and clean presentation of league news, schedules, and statistics for our fans.”

Frontier League spring training opens on Thursday, April 28 with exhibition games starting on Saturday, April 30 leading into the regular season starting Thursday, May 12.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters

Frontier League unveils new rebranded logo
Frontier League unveils new rebranded logo(Source: Evansville Otters)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
ISP: Spencer Co. deputy flown to hospital after crash, 1 other person killed
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Police looking for Wolf hybrids in Morganfield
2 wolf hybrids caught in Morganfield, police still looking for 1
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement

Latest News

Former University of Evansville baseball star and Castle High School graduate Jamey Carroll...
UE baseball to retire jersey of former All-American Jamey Carroll
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Tell City vs. Harrison
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Tell City vs. Harrison
NCAA Softball Highlights: Indiana State vs. UE
NCAA Softball Highlights: Indiana State vs. UE
Five-time Olympic medalist Lilly King qualified for the World Championships with a first-place...
Lilly King qualifies for World Championships, secures No. 1 world ranking