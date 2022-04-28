Birthday Club
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Indiana has returned an indictment charging James H. Cox, 44, of Robards, Kentucky, with ten counts of wire fraud.

According to court documents, Cox was formerly employed as the parts manager for an Evansville business.

Officials say Cox was responsible for ordering parts and logging them into inventory. They say from approximately 2016 to 2020, Cox is accused of ordering parts that the business did not need, stealing the parts, selling them on eBay, and pocketing the money.

If convicted, Cox faces up to 20 years in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $250,000 fine on each count.

He’s ordered to be in custody of the United States Marshal pending a hearing scheduled for this Friday.

