Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards

Jupheena Padgett
Jupheena Padgett(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville hotel employee has been arrested after a warrant was issued last month for her arrest.

Jupheena Padgett is facing eight counts of fraud.

Police say back in December, a supervisor at the Comfort Inn on Highway 41 contacted police because Padgett had been stealing customers’ credit card numbers and making fraudulent charges totaling $3,679.77.

The affidavit shows the thefts happened between November 21, 2021, and December 21, 2021. It shows there are nine victims. At the time of the affidavit, seven of them had been contacted.

Police say it was uncovered when a customer mentioned someone used her credit card to order Chinese food. The manager remembered Padgett had ordered food from the same restaurant the night before.

Officers says the largest fraudulent purchase was for a long stay at another Evansville hotel. The manager of that hotel told police he remembered Padgett, and she had actually interviewed for a job.

Padgett was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail late Thursday morning on a $500 bond.

