Evansville Veterans Memorial Coliseum possibly getting renovations to become modern event space

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum could be getting a makeover.

The coliseum was built in 1917, right in the middle of World War I.

It was renovated once in the 1930s, but one of the Vanderburgh County Commissioners now has big plans to make it a modern space for entertainment.

Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave says the coliseum is a county-owned building, but a local veterans organization has been leasing it since 1971.

She says the veterans reached out and the two groups have come together to decide it’s time for the coliseum to get an upgrade.

With a vision to transform the historic coliseum into a modern event space, Commissioner Musgrave formed a committee with hopes to add elements to the building to make it functional and successful in entertainment.

”We are wanting to return the building to what it was in 1917, which was the Mid-West hub for arts and entertainment,” said Musgrave.

Their plans are to add new dressing rooms, elevators, sound and light features, retractable seating, and even an orchestra pit, hoping these changes will make the building an entertainment hot spot again in Evansville.

”We want at this new experience to be everything that the future generations of our youth to look back on and say, that’s where we held my prom, that’s where my wedding was, that’s where my daughter’s first ballet recital was because this building is going to be unique,” said Musgrave.

Commissioner Musgrave says the veterans will always have a home at the coliseum. and Visit Evansville President and CEO, Alexis Berggren, says the historical elements of the building will also stay.

”First and foremost, we want to take the wonderful murals and the ornate decor inside and make sure that is taken care of and restored and preserved for many years to come,” said Berggren. “Then we want to add some modern touches, you know, from the lighting systems to the structural systems, making sure those are up to code.”

Commissioner Musgrave says her committee is just getting started on the financial push toward the renovations.

They asked the county council for $15,000 and they hope to start fundraising events soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.