Evansville church raises $18k for Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pastor Kamil Metz of Evansville First Seventh Day Adventist Church said in the past two months, the congregation has raised over $18,000 for Ukraine.

He told 14 News on Wednesday that the money goes to other SDA Churches operating in Ukraine.

“So basically, we have 745 churches, we have 24 schools, we have seven health clinics, and we’re just utilizing everything to help,” he explained.

He said that eight of their churches have been destroyed.

When Metz’s church sends the money, he said those other churches assess the greatest needs and divide it to be used on food, water, first aid or even bedding.

He explained that one of his friends receives that money and oversees its distribution.

He said that friend conveyed how desperate people in the country are.

“He sends me this message that sounded urgent,” Metz said. “I realized in the moment the need is great, they need those funds right now.”

He said with that urgency, he’s enlisted the help of their youth group.

A new fundraising project is being led by Levi Pemberton. They’re planning to host a rummage sale with all proceeds going to Ukraine.

He said they’ll also work to make sure people have information on how to donate more.

“Support your fellow man,” Pemberton said. “There’s a lot going on, a lot of need, and people are really needing help.”

He said they plan to hold that sale in the next few months.

Click here to make a donation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.