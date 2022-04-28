Birthday Club
Columbia Brands USA to create 175 new jobs in Robards

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Robards.

Governor Beshear says Columbia Brands USA will expand its presence in Henderson County with a $3.7 million investment that will create 175 full-time jobs.

Through this project, leaders at Columbia say they will invest in facility upgrades and new equipment to accommodate the relocation of a performance fishing gear line from the company’s distribution facility in Oregon.

We’re told those new jobs will include warehouse associates and supervisory positions.

Officials say upgrades at the 520,000-square-foot distribution center in Robards are expected to begin this May and be completed by May 2023.

