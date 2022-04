TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are on the scene of a wreck on State Road 66.

Officials say this is near the Spencer and Perry County line.

They ask you to avoid the area. They are redirecting traffic in the area at this time.

Officers say westbound traffic on State Road 66 is being diverted to State Road 545.

