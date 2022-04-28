Birthday Club
On alert for strong storms Saturday

14 First Alert 4/28 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds returned to the Tri-State on Thursday, as forecast. A few showers will be possible late Thursday into early Friday morning. Winds will turn to the south on Friday with high temps climbing into the mid 70s. A few thunderstorms possible late. The weekend will be unsettled with thunderstorms likely Saturday evening into the overnight hours and Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will push into the upper 70s. We are on alert for a few severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible Saturday night. Sunday will be dry during the day with more rain late and a high of 78. More scattered showers and storms arrive Monday and the threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue next week. Highs will climb into the upper 70s each day and lows will fall into the 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

