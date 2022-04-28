$8.5 million going to Hopkins Co. for tornado recovery

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Hopkins County will receive $8.5 million in assistance from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund to help them recover from the December tornadoes that devastated the county and took the lives of Hopkins County residents.

He recommended the funding, and the 2022 General Assembly supported the aid by passing Senate Bill 150, which the Governor signed April 15.

Hopkins County is the first county to receive SAFE funds.

“Our Western Kentucky communities are strong, but they need our help as they continue to recover and rebuild following the tornadoes that took so much from them last December,” Gov. Beshear said. “These funds will help Hopkins County cover services that are not eligible for FEMA support and will ease some of the financial strain they have endured as so many of their resources have been directed toward restoration.”

The $8.5 million awarded today to Hopkins County will be used to offset some of the cost of debris removal that is ineligible for FEMA assistance.

It will also help to ease the county’s strained fiscal liquidity and accommodate the 5.2% local share for FEMA-eligible expenses.

“Thankfully, through the efforts of the legislature, especially Sen. Robby Mills and Gov. Beshear, the SAFE Act was passed,” Hopkins County Judge/Executive Jack Whitfield said. “This act will help provide funding for the county to continue to move forward in our rebuilding process. In a day when all too often politics gets in the way of getting work done, I am pleased that our state has come together to assist all of the counties that have seen so much devastation. Again, Gov. Beshear, Sen. Mills and the entire legislature – thank you and God bless.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.