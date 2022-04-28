Birthday Club
2 men arrested for drug dealing charges in Union Co.

39-year-old Aaron Tate and 38-year-old Jack Creighton
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Union County men are currently in jail facing drug dealing charges.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Aaron Tate and 38-year-old Jack Creighton were arrested after a lengthy investigation.

Both men are facing charges of trafficking in meth, and deputies say federal charges are also expected.

They are being held in the Webster County Jail.

