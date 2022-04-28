2 men arrested for drug dealing charges in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Union County men are currently in jail facing drug dealing charges.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Aaron Tate and 38-year-old Jack Creighton were arrested after a lengthy investigation.

Both men are facing charges of trafficking in meth, and deputies say federal charges are also expected.

They are being held in the Webster County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.