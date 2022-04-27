Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Two parents are in jail facing murder charges in connection with the death of their baby. Authorities say the child died in February.

A “not guilty plea” from the former Evansville parks director in his first court appearance. He’s facing a dozen felony charges, including fraud and forgery.

A booster shot could be on the way for kids ages five through 11. Pfizer BioNTech says it submitted its emergency use authorization application to the FDA.

A second-grade class is working on a community service project. When they’re done, they’ll be making some new four-legged friends.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.