Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 4/27
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - Two parents are in jail facing murder charges in connection with the death of their baby. Authorities say the child died in February.

A “not guilty plea” from the former Evansville parks director in his first court appearance. He’s facing a dozen felony charges, including fraud and forgery.

A booster shot could be on the way for kids ages five through 11. Pfizer BioNTech says it submitted its emergency use authorization application to the FDA.

A second-grade class is working on a community service project. When they’re done, they’ll be making some new four-legged friends.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

