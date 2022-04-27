Warmer, wetter days ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows on Wednesday dipped into the upper 30s, with some scattered light frost around the region. Sunny skies helped push highs to near 70. An unsettled weather pattern will begin to take shape on Thursday. Clouds will stream in during the day and high temps will peak in the lower 70s. A few showers possible late Thursday night, with rain likely on Friday morning. We will have periods of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms on Friday as highs rise to the upper 60s. More showers and storms are likely through the weekend. We are on alert for a few strong storms on Saturday, especially over Southern Illinois. A brief period of clearing arrives on Sunday, but more showers and storms will push in on Sunday night through much of next week. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s most days and lows will drop into the upper 50s.

