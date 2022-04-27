Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Warmer, wetter days ahead

14 First Alert 4/27 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows on Wednesday dipped into the upper 30s, with some scattered light frost around the region. Sunny skies helped push highs to near 70. An unsettled weather pattern will begin to take shape on Thursday. Clouds will stream in during the day and high temps will peak in the lower 70s. A few showers possible late Thursday night, with rain likely on Friday morning. We will have periods of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms on Friday as highs rise to the upper 60s. More showers and storms are likely through the weekend. We are on alert for a few strong storms on Saturday, especially over Southern Illinois. A brief period of clearing arrives on Sunday, but more showers and storms will push in on Sunday night through much of next week. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s most days and lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Investigation underway into ‘receipt irregularities’ at Burdette Park
Damontrae Bellamy.
Affidavit: Man arrested after large amount of drugs, guns, money found in home
Cell phone data from Owensboro visitors used to help with tourism promotion
Cell phone data from Owensboro visitors used to help with tourism promotion
Matthew Hill
ISP: Impaired driver arrested after driving 105 mph on I-69

Latest News

Sunny and warmer
14 First Alert 4/27 - Midday
14 First Alert 4/27 - Midday
14 First Alert
Sunny and milder through Thursday, scattered frost possible Wednesday morning
14 First Alert 4/27
14 First Alert 4/27