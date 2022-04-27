Sunny and warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 8 AM.

Once the sun rises, our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 30s, through the 40s and the 50s this morning. We will break into the low 60s by lunchtime before topping out in the upper 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine.

Tonight will not be nearly as cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s under increasing clouds.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but our temperatures remain mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday evening and continues on and off through Friday as a warm front approaches our region from the southwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Friday.

That warm front will pass through the Tri-State Saturday morning, but our rain chances will continue into Sunday morning as a cold front moves in behind it. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like that rain will taper off Sunday morning, and the rest of the day will be mainly dry. However, another low pressure system will bring us more rain chances Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

