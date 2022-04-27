Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Santa Claus set to return to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

Santa Returns to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.
Santa Returns to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.(Holiday World.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is bringing back Santa Claus for in-person meet and greets and storytime this summer.

Officials say children will once again be able to hug Santa, as well as Holidog and all his friends.

Children will be able to visit Santa at St. Nick’s Gift Shop at the front of the park and hear storytime with Santa once again at Santa’s Storytime Theater in the Christmas section.

Holiday World previously announced their new drone and fireworks spectacular, “Holidays in the Sky,” will run evenings from June 18 through July 31, and park officials say more entertainment is in store.

Holiday World opens for weekend operations on May 14. Guests should visit HolidayWorld.com/Hours for the full operating calendar. 

Season Passes and Any Day tickets are available at HolidayWorld.com.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are still hiring seasonal Team Members aged 14 and up for the 2022 Season.

If interested, you can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Monroe
Sheriff: Parents charged with murder after baby dies of starvation
Investigation underway into ‘receipt irregularities’ at Burdette Park
Damontrae Bellamy.
Affidavit: Man arrested after large amount of drugs, guns, money found in home
Cell phone data from Owensboro visitors used to help with tourism promotion
Cell phone data from Owensboro visitors used to help with tourism promotion
Matthew Hill
ISP: Impaired driver arrested after driving 105 mph on I-69

Latest News

3 Muhlenberg Co. residents indicted on child porn related charges
Retired EPD K9 Gonzo laid to rest.
Retired EPD K9 Gonzo laid to rest
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement