Santa Claus set to return to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is bringing back Santa Claus for in-person meet and greets and storytime this summer.

Officials say children will once again be able to hug Santa, as well as Holidog and all his friends.

Children will be able to visit Santa at St. Nick’s Gift Shop at the front of the park and hear storytime with Santa once again at Santa’s Storytime Theater in the Christmas section.

Holiday World previously announced their new drone and fireworks spectacular, “Holidays in the Sky,” will run evenings from June 18 through July 31, and park officials say more entertainment is in store.

Holiday World opens for weekend operations on May 14. Guests should visit HolidayWorld.com/Hours for the full operating calendar.

Season Passes and Any Day tickets are available at HolidayWorld.com.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are still hiring seasonal Team Members aged 14 and up for the 2022 Season.

If interested, you can apply here.

