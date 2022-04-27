Retired EPD K9 Gonzo laid to rest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department said goodbye to one of their own.

They laid to rest retired K9 Gonzo.

He was a 13-year-old German Shepherd.

He spent his career with Sergeant Brent Hoover, who’s now a captain.

EPD says Gonzo served our community from 2009 to 2018.

He’s spent the last few years in retirement with the Hoover family.

Gonzo was laid to rest next to his older brother Taz in the K9 cemetery.

