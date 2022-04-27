Birthday Club
Retired EPD K9 Gonzo laid to rest

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department said goodbye to one of their own.

They laid to rest retired K9 Gonzo.

He was a 13-year-old German Shepherd.

He spent his career with Sergeant Brent Hoover, who’s now a captain.

EPD says Gonzo served our community from 2009 to 2018.

He’s spent the last few years in retirement with the Hoover family.

Gonzo was laid to rest next to his older brother Taz in the K9 cemetery.

Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Warrick Co. Cares and Ascension Saint Vincent offering Mental Health First Aid training
2nd graders sewing blankets for It Takes A Village K9 Rescue
