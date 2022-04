Ex-Reitz basketball star Khristian Lander to transfer to WKU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Reitz basketball star and Indiana guard Khristian Lander has announced he’s transferring to Western Kentucky.

Lander made the announcement on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

He entered the transfer portal on March 23.

The 6-foot-2 guard has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lander appeared in 13 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 2.9 points per game.

