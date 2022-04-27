Police looking for wolf hybrids on the loose in Morganfield

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Animal Control Officers and Morganfield Police are looking for some pet wolves that are on the loose.

They got out around 10 a.m. Wednesday from a home in the 800 block of North Morgan.

Police Chief Deibler tells us schools, daycares, and nursing homes have been notified and told not to let people outside.

He says David Mills owns the wolf/dog hybrids. He says they are on the vicious dog list, and Mills is not allowed to have them.

So far, he’s been charged with three counts of harboring a vicious animal and three counts of allowing a vicious animal to run at large. Chief Deibler says more charges could be added if any people or animals are hurt.

So far, there are no reports of any attacks, but police have no idea where the dogs have gone.

Police say the wolf hybrids are named Willenna, Yoki, and Akasha.

If you see them, call 911 or Morganfield Police at 270-389-4357.

