Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime leader in Evansville is retiring.

Greg Wathen is the president of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

He’s spent more than 15 years of transformational work in the Evansville region and 36 years in economic development.

Officials say he played a huge role in the formation of E-REP and was active in guiding its first-year successes.

He says he plans to retire in the fall.

