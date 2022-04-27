Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement

Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime leader in Evansville is retiring.

Greg Wathen is the president of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

He’s spent more than 15 years of transformational work in the Evansville region and 36 years in economic development.

Officials say he played a huge role in the formation of E-REP and was active in guiding its first-year successes.

He says he plans to retire in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Monroe
Sheriff: Parents charged with murder after baby dies of starvation
Damontrae Bellamy.
Affidavit: Man arrested after large amount of drugs, guns, money found in home
Visitors to Owensboro now being tracked with cell phones
Visitors in Owensboro now being tracked from their cell phones
Investigation underway into ‘receipt irregularities’ at Burdette Park
Matthew Hill
ISP: Impaired driver arrested after driving 105 mph on I-69

Latest News

Retired EPD K9 Gonzo laid to rest.
Retired EPD K9 Gonzo laid to rest
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Warrick Co. Cares and Ascension Saint Vincent offering Mental Health First Aid training
Warrick Co. Cares and Ascension Saint Vincent offering Mental Health First Aid training
2nd graders sewing blankets for It Takes A Village K9 Rescue
2nd graders sewing blankets for It Takes A Village K9 Rescue