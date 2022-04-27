Henderson Fiscal Court votes to raise magistrate, coroner salaries

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fiscal Court voted unanimously to raise the magistrate and coroner’s salaries.

It’s something that hasn’t been done since about 1982.

Magistrates say there’s only been one cost of living raise in more than 30 years.

They say Henderson County is in the lower range of salary for those positions compared to the rest of the state.

This vote raised the salary from a little more than 17,000 to 25,000.

It will go into effect next term, meaning it won’t affect those already serving.

