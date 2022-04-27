Health Department grant to bring gun locks to Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved a motion for a grant that would allow the health department to buy gun locks to distribute to the public.

Vanderburgh County Health Department Director Joe Gries said that it’s a way to prevent accidents and injuries.

“A lot of children can unfortunately get ahold of those guns, they don’t know how to use them, they’re not trained, so there can be tragic outcomes,” he explained.

The health department cited 22 children injured, seven of whom were killed in firearm accidents in the county between 2018 and 2019.

Commissioners pointed out that this is a very timely program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that gunshot-related injuries overtook car accidents this year as the leading cause of death in children.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said there are easy ways to try and prevent that kind of hurt.

“An unloaded firearm is the safest way to keep everyone safe,” he said.

Wedding said the next step would be using a gun lock.

The health department grant would come from the state department of health, and Gries explained that they would work with more organizations once they have the locks.

“We can provide those to different agencies who can give them out to a lot of different people who may have guns at home,” he said.

Sheriff Wedding said their office has given them out for years, and in most cases, people can already buy them cheap. He said gun locks also often come with a firearm at the time of purchase.

He said it’s still good to have programs to encourage good habits.

“I think any time you can get any device in someone’s home that makes the home safer, I applaud that idea,” he said.

Gries said they’ll soon have more information about who qualifies to receive the locks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.