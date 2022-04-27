Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Various lawsuits against the investigators in David Camm’s case resulted in a $4.6 million settlement for the former ISP trooper who was convicted twice in the deaths of his wife Kim and their two children at their Georgetown home in 2000. Camm was found not guilty in October 2013 after a third trial.

Camm filed a lawsuit against several investigators, alleging that they falsified evidence and relied on the opinion of someone who was highly unqualified.

According to the lawsuit, an ISP photographer who had never been to a fresh blood scene determined that the splatter on Camm’s shirt meant he was present when the shots were fired.

Camm’s attorney, Garry Adams, said in a statement that the settlement will not repay Camm for what he has gone through.

“There is not enough money in the world to compensate David Camm for what he has been through,” Adams said. “However, when you get right up to trial and the opposition is offering millions of dollars to settle any case, you have to listen.”

In 2016, Camm was awarded $450,000 in a settlement from Floyd County in 2016 after suing following his third trial and acquittal three years prior.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Damontrae Bellamy.
Affidavit: Man arrested after large amount of drugs, guns, money found in home
Investigation underway into ‘receipt irregularities’ at Burdette Park
Cell phone data from Owensboro visitors used to help with tourism promotion
Cell phone data from Owensboro visitors used to help with tourism promotion
Matthew Hill
ISP: Impaired driver arrested after driving 105 mph on I-69

Latest News

Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Vanderburgh County Sheriff voices support for Indiana HB 1097
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff voices support for Indiana H.B. 1097