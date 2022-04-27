Five Harrison High School student-athletes sign letters of intent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five seniors at Harrison High School signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Kalil Durden will run track at IU East, while Piper Barker is heading to Trine University to continue her track and cross country career.

”Every year I’ve had a unique team, and they’ve always helped me to grow as a person and as an athlete,” Barker said.

”I’m going to try to take the fire that I have now just keep going out to compete and trying to make myself and the people around me better,” Durden said.

Both Michael Collins and Peyton Stofleth are sticking together. They both signed to swim at Anderson University.

”It’s going to be fun. It’s definitely a ride going through that, I wasn’t expecting Peyton to be going, or same colleges for that matter,” Collins said.

”Our coaches helped us realize that we are not always going to be the best on the team, and we have to apply that in our life. We’re not always going to be on top, but as long as we have our teammates and our friends, we can be as good as we can,” Stofleth said.

Zach York signed to play baseball at Hanover College.

The next Warrior signing day will be next Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

