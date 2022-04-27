EPD seizes 2 stolen cars after incident on South Barker Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department seized two stolen cars Tuesday night after being called for “suspicious circumstances.”

Sergeant William Shirley says EPD responded to an incident on the 800 block of South Barker Avenue for a report of a stolen car.

Shirley says that call came in around 5:10 p.m.

Police say they found one stolen car, searched the property and then found a second car.

Officers took the cars but say they have no suspects at this time.

