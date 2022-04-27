Dispatch: Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that firefighters were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 200 block of East Louisiana Street.

Officials tell 14 News the report of the fire was originally called in around 5:28 p.m.

They also say that traffic control has been called to the area.

