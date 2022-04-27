Community members host event for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at Smothers Park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An event was held at Smothers Park for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week on Tuesday.

The event was called ‘Unmasked’ and community members gathered to hear speaker Holly Dunn Pendleton.

Pendleton was the sole survivor of the serial railroad killer, and spoke on her journey in healing and hope it can help others.

Clinical Therapist with New Beginnings, Marcie Vooris, says the event was put on to celebrate healing.

“I would like for them to know that there’s healing that is out there,” Vooris says. “You have support, you have people. New Beginnings is there and we are there to help.”

Organizers also showed a collection of photos, showing the journey of healing for crime victims.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

