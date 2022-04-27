CA man accused of luring 80 children online, some in Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - A California man is accused of luring children online into making sexual videos.

Authorities say there could be up to 80 child victims, and 11 of them are from Indiana.

In a video news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Demetrius Davis.

Davis is suspected of portraying himself as an 11-year-old girl named “Lizzy” online and speaking with children in an effort to groom them.

He’s also accused of speaking to victims in sexually explicit language and sending them child pornography videos.

Investigators shared a map showing the victims’ locations. They also sent us a list showing victims in Hobart, Indianapolis, and Kokomo.

Parents are encouraged to check their children’s devices.

