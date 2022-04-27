Asphalt resurfacing underway in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Muhlenberg County are set to start asphalt resurfacing this week.

Officials say that’s for sections of KY 181, KY 890 and KY1380.

KY 181 from Stobaugh Lane extending North to KY 70

KY 890 from the Todd County line extending North to KY 181

KY 1380 from KY 176 to KY 189

Officials say the work should wrap up in late June.

Drivers should watch out for lane restrictions on those routes.

