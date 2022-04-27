Birthday Club
Asphalt resurfacing underway in Muhlenberg Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Muhlenberg County are set to start asphalt resurfacing this week.

Officials say that’s for sections of KY 181, KY 890 and KY1380.

  • KY 181 from Stobaugh Lane extending North to KY 70
  • KY 890 from the Todd County line extending North to KY 181
  • KY 1380 from KY 176 to KY 189

Officials say the work should wrap up in late June.

Drivers should watch out for lane restrictions on those routes.

