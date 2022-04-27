3 Muhlenberg Co. residents indicted on child porn related charges

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three Muhlenberg County residents have been indicted on child porn related charges.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that 23-year-old Ethan Aaron Sparks, 24-year-old Gillian Marie Bledsoe and Justin Lane Gibson have been indicted on charges related to the distribution and possession of child porn.

On April 22, officials say a Muhlenberg Couty Grand Jury indicted Sparks on one count of distribution of child pornography along with 26 counts of possession.

Authorities say Bledsoe and Gibson were each indicted on one count of distribution.

