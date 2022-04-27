2nd graders sewing blankets for It Takes A Village K9 Rescue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second-grade class at Cynthia Heights Elementary has been partaking in a community service project for about a month.

When they’re done, they’ll be making some new four-legged friends.

We got to visit Mrs. Plouchard’s second-grade class on Tuesday as they were putting the final touches on their puppy-inspired blankets.

Those blankets will be donated to It Takes A Village K9 Rescue.

Mrs. Plouchard says two years ago this project evolved when she had a class interested in community service.

So she decided to write a grant, the Public Education Foundation awarded the class the grant, and she bought a sewing machine and materials for the class.

We’re told that class made 20 dog blankets.

Mrs. Plouchard says when COVID hit, they weren’t able to do the project, but this year’s class was able to pick it right back up.

She tells us it was a perfect time to bring the dog project back once the class was learning about community members - what different people do and how the class could help out their community.

With a little help from their teachers, the kids started sewing and working as teams to make 25 blankets for dogs still in the kennels or even once they’re adopted to bring home with them.

”I really like helping, so when I heard we were going to give them to dogs that didn’t really have families, I got excited and was happy to make them,” said second-grader Mary Jo Plouchard.

Mrs. Plouchard tells us the class may not remember anything else they learn, but she’s hoping they will always remember this project and the life skills it brings with it.

She’s hoping to drop off those blankets very soon.

