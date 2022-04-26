Birthday Club
Warrick Co. Cares and Ascension Saint Vincent offering Mental Health First Aid training(14 News)
By Monica Watkins and Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Cares and Ascension Saint Vincent offered Mental Health First Aid training on Tuesday.

The training took place at First Christian Church in Newburgh.

They say participants learned about different types of mental illnesses, and how they can help in crisis situations.

Faith-based community members and health care workers were some of the participants in the classes.

Ascension nurse, Kendra Hatfield says if you want to help someone, it’s equally important for you to be in a good mental state.

“If you’re not in a good place when you’re wanting to reach out and help others, it might not always be helpful,” Hatfield says. “Learning the tools and making sure we are caring for ourselves in a positive way so we can help others is really, really important.”

Hatfield says the stigma surrounding mental health is a key reason why many people don’t reach out for help.

She says there are more Mental Health First Aid sessions planned in Warrick Co. soon.

