Vanderburgh Co. homeowners receive higher than expected property taxes

By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Homeowners in Vanderburgh County are receiving their property tax bills after the county mailed them last week. Some people aren’t happy about the amounts they’re seeing.

Gregory Hampton and his neighbors each got an unwelcome bit of mail recently.

”We were all pretty upset about it, my whole neighborhood,” said Hampton.

That would be their property tax bills.

Gregory moved into his current house in 1983. Since then, he’s seen the subdivision fill in around him and he’s seen the cost of things go up, and he says this is the most he’s ever paid in property taxes.

”To me it’s a shame, especially with everything else that’s going up,” said Hampton. “I know I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The Vanderburgh County Assessor says the amounts people pay are based, in part, on the assessed market value of their homes. As the housing market has increased the value of homes on the market, it’s brought people’s taxes along with it.

The assessor says people will sometimes be upset with him when they don’t like their bills, but he says it’s not up to him.

For homeowners like Gregory who aren’t happy with what they’re paying, the only way to change it is at the state legislature.

”The only answer to this is laws, so all the lawmakers who go up to Indianapolis need to think about this and try to protect the people,” said Hampton.

If you’re unhappy with the appraised value of your home, there is an appeals process to verify its value.

For Vanderburgh County homeowners, property taxes are due on May 10th.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

